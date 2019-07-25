Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD (NYSE:EDI) Announces $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD (NYSE:EDI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.151 per share on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.
Shares of EDI stock opened at $12.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.76. Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $13.70.
Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD Company Profile
