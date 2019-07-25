Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD (NYSE:EDI) Announces $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD (NYSE:EDI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.151 per share on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

Shares of EDI stock opened at $12.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.76. Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $13.70.

Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD Company Profile

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

