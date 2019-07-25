Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 3,126 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,126 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 625.3% in the fourth quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. INR Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3,424.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Bryan W. Milton sold 6,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $460,559.22. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 219,423 shares in the company, valued at $16,750,751.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $83.86.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.17. 1,226,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,451,715. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $87.36. The stock has a market cap of $318.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.85.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.20). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $63.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

