Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Raises Stake in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHDN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 203.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,077,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,814 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 409.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 793,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,600,000 after purchasing an additional 637,495 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 154.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 615,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,547,000 after buying an additional 373,260 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 312.5% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 323,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,155,000 after buying an additional 244,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 345,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,193,000 after buying an additional 230,385 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.31, for a total value of $692,129.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,494 shares in the company, valued at $4,750,351.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Alex Rankin purchased 500 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $101.83 per share, for a total transaction of $50,915.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. The company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $129.20.

Shares of CHDN stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $120.47. The company had a trading volume of 19,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,568. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.58 and a 52-week high of $121.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.23. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $265.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

