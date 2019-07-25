Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 2,386 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 241,583 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the quarter. Nike makes up approximately 1.9% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Nike were worth $20,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Nike during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nike during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Nike during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nike during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new position in Nike during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $103.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Pivotal Research set a $101.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group cut shares of JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Nike has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 17,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.70, for a total value of $1,587,996.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $2,036,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,292,894.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 76,003 shares of company stock valued at $6,636,550 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nike stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.20. The stock had a trading volume of 712,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,957,548. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.78. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $66.53 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is 35.34%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

