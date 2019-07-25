Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Increases Stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 268,723 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $14,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. CSU Producer Resources Inc. bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 682 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their price target on TJX Companies to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Cowen set a $63.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Argus assumed coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.34.

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $75,998.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,228 shares in the company, valued at $6,019,657.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director David T. Ching sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,846.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $55.06. The company had a trading volume of 30,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,550,660. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.82. TJX Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $41.49 and a 12-month high of $57.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $66.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.72.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.47% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

