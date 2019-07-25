Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $8.11 Million Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 14,577 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $8,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $346,427,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $91,065,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $60,786,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $40,981,000. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,956,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James set a $33.00 price objective on LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.02.

Shares of VLO traded down $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $85.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,773,984. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.81 and a fifty-two week high of $122.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.11.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $28.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.45 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 2.43%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.