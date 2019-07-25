Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.94 Million Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,215 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 68.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 78,710,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,520,337,000 after acquiring an additional 31,883,878 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 78.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 347,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,929,000 after acquiring an additional 152,302 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 15.4% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 54,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,339 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 29.1% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 464,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,674,000 after acquiring an additional 104,611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jody L. Begley sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $173,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP W Hildebrandt Surgner, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $104,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $50.16. The company had a trading volume of 674,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,620,003. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Altria Group Inc has a one year low of $42.40 and a one year high of $66.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.58.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($156.98) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of USINAS SIDERURG/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup set a $221.00 price objective on shares of 3M and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.91.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

