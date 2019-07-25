Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Grows Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,981 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 2.6% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $27,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in Visa by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 6,806 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in Visa by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 109,454 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $18,996,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in Visa by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,582,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in Visa by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 16,965 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its position in Visa by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 254,178 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $44,113,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Daimler in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $196.00 target price on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Nomura boosted their target price on Robert Half International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup set a $317.00 price target on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.60.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $182.12. 86,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,551,543. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.55. The company has a market capitalization of $361.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $121.60 and a 52 week high of $183.43.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 53.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.69%.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 75,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total transaction of $12,504,702.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 300,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,590,837.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

