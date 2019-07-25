Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 20,195 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 536,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,195 shares during the period. AT&T comprises about 1.7% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $17,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,383,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097,958 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,387,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,124 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 10,869,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,000 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 3,684,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,161,000 after purchasing an additional 826,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 8.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,189,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,822,000 after purchasing an additional 620,243 shares in the last quarter. 52.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on T. Desjardins restated an “average” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of MFS California Municipal Fund in a report on Friday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €46.50 ($54.07) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.77.

Shares of T traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,377,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,160,628. The company has a market cap of $234.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.95. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.80 and a 52-week high of $34.37.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $44.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.97 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 13.16%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

