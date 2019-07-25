Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $43.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.35 million.

NASDAQ:SYBT traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.65. 1,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,561. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.90 million, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.02 and a 1 year high of $39.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.98%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SYBT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

In related news, insider Kathy C. Thompson sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $203,116.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,392.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kathy C. Thompson sold 2,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $90,036.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,840.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 455 shares of company stock worth $15,735 and have sold 21,917 shares worth $765,578. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

