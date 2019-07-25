Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Rating Increased to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $35.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.50.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $27.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 70.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 3.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.38. Stitch Fix has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $52.44.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. Stitch Fix had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $409.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Stitch Fix’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Stitch Fix news, insider Scott Darling sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $54,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $2,336,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,032,037 shares of company stock valued at $29,723,567 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFIX. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 26.8% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,399,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,958,000 after acquiring an additional 719,063 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,467,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 381,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,525,000 after acquiring an additional 134,984 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the first quarter worth approximately $2,762,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 810.7% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 99,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 88,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.24% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.