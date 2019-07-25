Stillwater Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,209 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 625.3% during the 4th quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. INR Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Pecaut & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. 54.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.49 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Continental in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.86.

In other news, VP Bryan W. Milton sold 6,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $460,559.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 219,423 shares in the company, valued at $16,750,751.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $74.93. 6,737,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,451,715. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $87.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.20). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $63.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

