Steppe Cement (LON:STCM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Steppe Cement Ltd (LON:STCM)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $28.27. Steppe Cement shares last traded at $28.20, with a volume of 63,558 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.13, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 29.01. The stock has a market cap of $61.32 million and a PE ratio of 6.83.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This is a positive change from Steppe Cement’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a yield of 9.38%. Steppe Cement’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.73%.

Steppe Cement Ltd., an investment holding company, produces and sells cement in Kazakhstan. The company also engages in the provision of consultancy services; and transmission and distribution of electricity. Steppe Cement Ltd. is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

