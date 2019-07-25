Stepan (SCL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on September 13th

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th.

Stepan has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 51 years. Stepan has a dividend payout ratio of 21.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Stepan to earn $5.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.6%.

Shares of SCL stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,523. Stepan has a 52-week low of $69.17 and a 52-week high of $98.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.29.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. Stepan had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stepan will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory E. Lawton sold 2,201 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $200,599.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,578,089.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luis Rojo acquired 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.64 per share, with a total value of $25,992.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,616. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,000 shares of company stock valued at $87,880 and sold 5,332 shares valued at $486,759. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

SCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Whiting USA Trust II from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $184.00 price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.80.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

