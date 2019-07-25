Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.20 million. Stepan had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share.

NYSE:SCL opened at $98.54 on Thursday. Stepan has a 12 month low of $69.17 and a 12 month high of $98.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is 20.49%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SCL shares. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. The company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $67.80.

In other news, Director Edward J. Wehmer sold 1,200 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.52, for a total value of $108,624.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,101.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Frank Pacholec sold 1,931 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $177,536.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,568.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,000 shares of company stock worth $87,880 and sold 5,332 shares worth $486,759. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Stepan by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Stepan by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Stepan by 189.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Stepan by 6.2% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Stepan by 1.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

