Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 9.11%. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $32.00 on Thursday. Steel Dynamics has a 12 month low of $25.02 and a 12 month high of $49.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 4.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 17.49%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, insider Russell B. Rinn acquired 2,000 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.58 per share, with a total value of $51,160.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 220,459 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,341.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen acquired 5,000 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.03 per share, with a total value of $135,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 58,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,904.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 12,740 shares of company stock valued at $336,296. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. BB&T Corp increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 123,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 24,899 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 12,274 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 12,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 21,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on STLD shares. ValuEngine downgraded Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Vipshop from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup set a $74.00 price target on Realty Income and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.08.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

