Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $34.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,279. Steel Dynamics has a 52 week low of $25.02 and a 52 week high of $49.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.20.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.49%.

In related news, Director Gabriel Shaheen bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.03 per share, with a total value of $135,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,904.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Glenn Pushis bought 5,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $149,986.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,385,381.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 12,740 shares of company stock worth $336,296. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $146,724,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 293.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,138,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,153,000 after acquiring an additional 848,774 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,696,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $871,044,000 after acquiring an additional 802,211 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,236,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,486,000 after acquiring an additional 678,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2,223.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 679,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,517,000 after acquiring an additional 650,134 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

