State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Stock Holdings Increased by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC lifted its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,951 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,060,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,846,653,000 after buying an additional 985,011 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in State Street by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,222,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,149,266,000 after buying an additional 4,816,904 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in State Street by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,693,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $422,141,000 after buying an additional 1,229,589 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in State Street by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,748,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $298,936,000 after buying an additional 600,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $257,096,000. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on State Street from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America set a $20.00 target price on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 target price on ArcBest and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.42.

STT stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.47. 142,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,096,322. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.40. State Street Corp has a 1 year low of $53.53 and a 1 year high of $90.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 17.66%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. State Street’s payout ratio is 26.04%.

In other State Street news, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.85 per share, with a total value of $29,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,468.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory L. Summe purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

