Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth $2,486,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 81,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 70,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,219,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SWK shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viacom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

In related news, CEO James M. Loree sold 56,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $8,229,292.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,896,269.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 6,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.66, for a total transaction of $937,107.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,116 shares in the company, valued at $2,140,832.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 91,628 shares of company stock valued at $13,387,308 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $151.44. 6,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,989. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.95. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.41 and a 52-week high of $155.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.57.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.39%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

