Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Plans $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the auto parts company on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

Standard Motor Products has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Standard Motor Products has a payout ratio of 35.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Standard Motor Products to earn $3.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

Shares of Standard Motor Products stock traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.55. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,425. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.68. Standard Motor Products has a fifty-two week low of $42.03 and a fifty-two week high of $56.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.03). Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $283.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Standard Motor Products’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pamela Forbes Lieberman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $196,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,874 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,747.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas Tesoro sold 1,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $88,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,493,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,536 shares of company stock valued at $1,494,933 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The company operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers electronic ignition control modules, new and remanufactured fuel injectors, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, sensors, electronic throttle bodies, keyless entry transmitters, safety-related components, and other engine management components.

