STACS 1-Day Volume Hits $1,780.00 (STACS)

STACS (CURRENCY:STACS) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One STACS token can now be bought for about $0.0105 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and GBX Digital Asset Exchange. Over the last week, STACS has traded 31.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. STACS has a market cap of $5.32 million and $1,780.00 worth of STACS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get STACS alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00292062 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010019 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.08 or 0.01657953 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000857 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00024358 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00120849 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000620 BTC.

STACS Profile

STACS’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 507,841,019 tokens. STACS’s official website is stacs.io

Buying and Selling STACS

STACS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GBX Digital Asset Exchange and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STACS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STACS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STACS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STACS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STACS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.