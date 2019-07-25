SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.30-2.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $276.6-277.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $276.03 million.SPS Commerce also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.30-2.35 EPS.

SPSC traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,265. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. SPS Commerce has a twelve month low of $75.83 and a twelve month high of $115.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.07. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.67.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $66.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.16 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

SPSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Lendingtree in a report on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. First Analysis raised SPS Commerce from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.73.

In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 2,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $287,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,344 shares in the company, valued at $7,994,496. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 8,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.23, for a total transaction of $901,068.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,066,863.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,949 shares of company stock worth $4,100,372 in the last ninety days. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

Read More: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.