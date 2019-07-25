Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Stock Holdings Boosted by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 540,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,995 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC owned 0.28% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $7,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 46.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at about $187,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of CEF traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,226. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $11.37 and a 1-year high of $13.84.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust, formerly Central Fund of Canada Limited (Central Fund) is an investment holding company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, low-cost, exchange tradable investment alternative for investors interested in holding an investment in gold and silver bullion for long-term appreciation.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.