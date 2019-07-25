Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.84. Sprott Focus Trust shares last traded at $6.84, with a volume of 716 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.61.

Get Sprott Focus Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.1157 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%.

In other news, Portfolio Manager W Whitney George bought 14,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $95,208.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 5,724,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,152,342.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased 216,496 shares of company stock worth $1,464,909 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 32.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 55.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 348,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 123,564 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 284,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 114,685 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 239,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 19,265 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Focus Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Sprott Focus Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:FUND)

There is no company description available for Sprott Focus Trust Inc.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Focus Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Focus Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.