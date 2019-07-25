Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Icon from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $4.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.24 million, a PE ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.97. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $6.69.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.48 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPWH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 251.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 12,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 145.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 40,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 24,051 shares in the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

