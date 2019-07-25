Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Spok stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.78. The stock had a trading volume of 124,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,309. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.90. Spok has a 52-week low of $12.21 and a 52-week high of $17.25.

Get Spok alerts:

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.76 million during the quarter. Spok had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%.

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $153,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Todd J. Stein sold 65,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $1,035,555.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,092.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Spok by 54,571.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,827 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Spok in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Spok by 523.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,169 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC boosted its stake in Spok by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 17,661 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Spok by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,695 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides various communications solutions to healthcare, government, and other enterprises in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company provides one-way messaging, including numeric messaging services, which enable subscribers to receive messages comprising numbers, such as phone numbers; and alphanumeric messages, including numbers and letters that enable subscribers to receive text messages.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Spok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spok and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.