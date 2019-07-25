Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Purchased by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,655 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Splunk were worth $3,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Splunk during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the first quarter worth $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Splunk by 192.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the first quarter worth $47,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Splunk to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 target price (down from $159.00) on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Splunk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.27.

Shares of SPLK stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $138.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,032,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,202. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Splunk Inc has a twelve month low of $83.69 and a twelve month high of $143.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.53. The company has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.26 and a beta of 2.06.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $424.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.92 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 14.98% and a negative net margin of 16.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Analysts predict that Splunk Inc will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 10,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,608.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 247,598 shares in the company, valued at $28,505,957.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott Morgan sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.23, for a total transaction of $153,025.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 60,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,002,296.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,813 shares of company stock valued at $3,676,685. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

