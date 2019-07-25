Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.75.

SRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on INTL CONS AIRL/S in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank cut Ontex Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

Shares of NYSE SRC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.73. 562,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52-week low of $33.86 and a 52-week high of $45.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.17.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.33). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 31.91%. The business had revenue of $112.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.14%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.6% during the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 23,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 43.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.3% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

