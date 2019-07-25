Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $23.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.70 million. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 7.76%.

Shares of STXB traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.55. 625,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,618. The company has a market capitalization of $304.54 million, a PE ratio of 20.52 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $23.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STXB shares. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Sandler O’Neill started coverage on shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.32 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 331.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 352,717 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $836,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 292.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 403.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 99,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 79,761 shares during the last quarter. 29.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts.

