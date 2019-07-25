Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $169.00

Spirent Communications Plc (LON:SPT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 169 ($2.21) and last traded at GBX 168.20 ($2.20), with a volume of 187168 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 164 ($2.14).

SPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirent Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 166.67 ($2.18).

The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 157.28.

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

