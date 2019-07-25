Spectre.ai Utility Token (SXUT) Tops One Day Volume of $11,432.00

Spectre.ai Utility Token (CURRENCY:SXUT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 25th. One Spectre.ai Utility Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0678 or 0.00000678 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Spectre.ai Utility Token has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. Spectre.ai Utility Token has a market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $11,432.00 worth of Spectre.ai Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $587.93 or 0.05876957 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00046028 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001223 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001279 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000155 BTC.

About Spectre.ai Utility Token

SXUT is a token. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s total supply is 42,980,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,529,558 tokens. The official website for Spectre.ai Utility Token is www.spectre.ai . Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI

Spectre.ai Utility Token Token Trading

Spectre.ai Utility Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectre.ai Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectre.ai Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

