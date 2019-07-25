SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) Shares Acquired by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,640 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF were worth $4,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EDIV. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 3,567.0% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 255,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after purchasing an additional 248,337 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 145.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 350,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,450,000 after acquiring an additional 207,337 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,094,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,252,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 221.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 15,045 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EDIV traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.44. The stock had a trading volume of 72 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,816. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $27.82 and a 12-month high of $33.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.49.

