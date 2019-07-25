SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS (BMV:ITE) Shares Sold by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC cut its stake in SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS (BMV:ITE) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS by 8.3% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS by 14.8% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS by 1.2% during the first quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 101,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS by 46.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Finally, Iberiabank Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS by 2.2% during the first quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 131,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period.

Shares of ITE stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.56. SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS has a 12 month low of $58.37 and a 12 month high of $60.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.38.

