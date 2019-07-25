SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Stock Position Boosted by Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,433 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 3.7% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 874,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,343,000 after acquiring an additional 42,891 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Managed Account Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 82,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 6,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 28.3% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.98. 307,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,606. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.44 and a 52-week high of $32.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.36.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

