SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Shares Sold by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 172,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the period. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $8,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFI. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $918,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 343.1% in the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 575.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 160,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 136,819 shares during the period. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $320,000.

NYSEARCA:TFI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,707. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.64 and a 1 year high of $50.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.18.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

