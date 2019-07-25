Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) Position Lessened by New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust decreased its stake in Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust’s holdings in Spartan Motors were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPAR. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spartan Motors by 195.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 428,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 283,529 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spartan Motors by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 448,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 211,315 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spartan Motors by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 513,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 117,438 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Spartan Motors by 832.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 118,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 105,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Spartan Motors by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 148,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 74,048 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPAR traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.86. The stock had a trading volume of 13,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,548. Spartan Motors Inc has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $16.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.21. The firm has a market cap of $433.39 million, a P/E ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.55.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Spartan Motors had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Spartan Motors Inc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spartan Motors in a report on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Spartan Motors from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BidaskClub raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

In related news, insider Daryl M. Adams sold 12,500 shares of Spartan Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total value of $119,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 664,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,327,706. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 37,500 shares of company stock worth $375,250 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Spartan Motors Company Profile

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

