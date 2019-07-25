SpaceandPeople (LON:SAL) Trading Down 4.8%

SpaceandPeople Plc (LON:SAL)’s stock price fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 13.80 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 13.80 ($0.18), 9,356 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 7% from the average session volume of 10,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.50 ($0.19).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 13.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94.

In other SpaceandPeople news, insider George Watt acquired 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of £16,250 ($21,233.50).

SpaceandPeople PLC markets and sells promotional and retail licensing space on behalf of shopping centers and other venues in the United Kingdom, Germany, and India. It operates in two segments, Promotional Sales and Retail. The company markets, sells, and administers space in footfall venues, including shopping centers, garden centers, city centers, retail parks, and travel hubs.

