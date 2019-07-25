Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The airline reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:LUV traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.91. 8,683,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,425,194. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $44.28 and a one year high of $64.02. The company has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Southwest Airlines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is presently 16.98%.

LUV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Macquarie set a $52.00 target price on Southwest Airlines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays set a $46.00 target price on D. R. Horton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.15.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,239,000. AJO LP raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 9,537.6% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,518,979 shares of the airline’s stock worth $78,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,218 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,920,617 shares of the airline’s stock worth $228,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,168 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 13.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,998,417 shares of the airline’s stock worth $519,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,279,744 shares of the airline’s stock worth $198,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,373 shares in the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

