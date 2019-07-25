Southern Cross Media Group (ASX:SXL) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Southern Cross Media Group Ltd (ASX:SXL) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $1.32. Southern Cross Media Group shares last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 3,169,749 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$1.28.

About Southern Cross Media Group (ASX:SXL)

Southern Cross Media Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation and broadcasting of content on free-to-air commercial radio, television (TV), and online media platforms. The company operates through two segments, Regional and Metro. The company owns 78 radio stations and 6 digital radio stations across metropolitan and regional Australia, as well as 34 regional radio stations; and broadcasts 86 free to air TV signals in regional Australia primarily under the Nine Network brand.

