SOUTH32 LTD/S (SOUHY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS: SOUHY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/19/2019 – SOUTH32 LTD/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “South32 Limited is a resources company. The Company primarily produces alumina, aluminium, coal, manganese, nickel, silver, lead and zinc. South32 Limited is based in Perth, Australia. “

7/15/2019 – SOUTH32 LTD/S had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

7/12/2019 – SOUTH32 LTD/S was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/3/2019 – SOUTH32 LTD/S was upgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/24/2019 – SOUTH32 LTD/S was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

SOUHY stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.91. 36,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,188. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.02. SOUTH32 LTD/S has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $15.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.85.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

