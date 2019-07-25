Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of SAH stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.23. 31,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,453. Sonic Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

In other news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $354,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,911.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 31.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,261,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,641,000 after purchasing an additional 189,881 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after acquiring an additional 64,186 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $809,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 146,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 39,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $489,000. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SAH. Stephens raised Sonic Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America set a $275.00 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sonic Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

