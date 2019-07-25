Solo Oil (LON:SOLO) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Solo Oil PLC (LON:SOLO) shares dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.25 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.25 ($0.02), approximately 75,597 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.30 ($0.02).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 million and a P/E ratio of -4.33. The company has a current ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

About Solo Oil (LON:SOLO)

Solo Oil Plc, an oil and gas investment company, acquires a portfolio of direct and indirect interests in exploration, development, and production oil and gas assets in the Americas, Europe, or Africa. It holds a 7.55% interest in the Kiliwani North Development License; a 25% interest in the Ruvuma Petroleum Sharing Agreement covering an area of approximately 3,447 square kilometers; and a 10% interest in Helium One license located in Tanzania.

