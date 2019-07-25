Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.73% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Soleno Therapeutics Inc. is a healthcare company. It develops and commercializes diagnostics, devices and therapeutics addressing unmet medical needs. The Company offers products consists of CoSense end-tidal carbon monoxide Monitor, NeoPIP Infant Resuscitator and Accessories and Serenz Nasal Relief. Soleno Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Capnia Inc., is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of YPF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Laidlaw initiated coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLNO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.57. 114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,846. The firm has a market cap of $83.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.75. Soleno Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $5.07.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.07. On average, analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Soleno Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bioasia Mangement Llc sold 90,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total value of $175,097.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 43.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLNO. Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 42.1% during the first quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 240,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 71,265 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $72,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 4.7% during the first quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 188,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 8,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is diazoxide choline controlled-release, a tablet that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc in May 2017.

