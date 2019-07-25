Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.82

Shares of Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.82 and traded as high as $13.34. Sohu.com shares last traded at $13.09, with a volume of 5,510 shares trading hands.

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.81. The stock has a market cap of $518.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The information services provider reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $431.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.96 million. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 8.07%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.39) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sohu.com Ltd – will post -5.17 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sohu.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,830,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sohu.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,192,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Sohu.com by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 371,859 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after buying an additional 38,480 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Sohu.com by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 142,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Finally, Maso Capital Partners Ltd boosted its position in Sohu.com by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 294,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. 55.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

