Software (ETR:SOW) Given a €29.00 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

HSBC set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on Software (ETR:SOW) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €35.23 ($40.97).

SOW opened at €25.55 ($29.71) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71. Software has a 12 month low of €28.83 ($33.52) and a 12 month high of €44.19 ($51.38). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €29.46.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

