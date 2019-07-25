Software (ETR:SOW) Given a €29.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on Software (ETR:SOW) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SOW. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Independent Research set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on shares of Software and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €35.23 ($40.97).

Shares of ETR SOW opened at €26.00 ($30.23) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69. Software has a 12-month low of €28.83 ($33.52) and a 12-month high of €44.19 ($51.38).

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

