Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Upgraded to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $8.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SNAP. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on shares of Edison International and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Summit Insights raised shares of Snap from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America set a $97.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity set a C$16.50 price target on shares of Detour Gold and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Aegis cut shares of Shutterfly from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.88.

Get Snap alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SNAP traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $17.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,604,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,151,488. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.57. Snap has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $17.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 77.54% and a negative return on equity of 45.59%. The business had revenue of $388.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snap news, Director Michael Lynton sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $277,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,400.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lara Sweet sold 71,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $986,985.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,259,565 shares in the company, valued at $17,306,423.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,714,327 shares of company stock worth $34,205,001 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 1,687.3% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,429,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,858 shares during the last quarter. KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,122,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,059,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,150,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,050,000 after purchasing an additional 606,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.