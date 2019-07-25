Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Upgraded to “Buy” by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $17.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $13.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Laredo Petroleum from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $2.83 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Polaris Industries to $102.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($156.98) price objective on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Waters from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Snap currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.88.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $17.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.57. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 1.08. Snap has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $17.61.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $388.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.16 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 47.71% and a negative net margin of 92.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Lynton sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $277,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 126,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,400.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $124,643.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,493,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,884,219.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,714,327 shares of company stock worth $34,205,001 in the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Snap by 8.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Snap during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Snap during the first quarter worth approximately $12,122,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Snap by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,810,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,505,000 after buying an additional 208,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Snap during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. 25.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

