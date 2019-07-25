Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.50 price objective on the stock.
“We are maintaining our Buy rating and increasing our target price from $17.25 to $20.75 as we roll forward our 12-month TP based on 9.5x EV/Sales on our above street 2021 estimates. This quarter was a strong –way stronger than we anticipated– confirmation to our view that SNAP is hitting an inflection point. They delivered a blow-out DAU adds, revenue and EBITDA beats, and had both strong EBITDA and revenue guidance.”,” Pivotal Research’s analyst commented.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 45.59% and a negative net margin of 77.54%. The business had revenue of $388.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.
In related news, Director Michael Lynton sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $277,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 126,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,400.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lara Sweet sold 71,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $986,985.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,259,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,306,423.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,714,327 shares of company stock worth $34,205,001.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Snap by 400.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snap in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Snap by 70.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Snap in the first quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Snap by 370.6% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. 25.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Snap
Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.
