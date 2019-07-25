Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Nomura

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price increased by Nomura from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity set a C$16.50 price target on Detour Gold and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Twitter in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reissued a neutral rating and issued a $10.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America set a $97.00 price target on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Vertical Group lowered Snap from a mixed rating to a negative rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Snap has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.88.

SNAP traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,604,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,151,488. Snap has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 45.59% and a negative net margin of 77.54%. The firm had revenue of $388.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Snap will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Lynton sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $277,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,400.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lara Sweet sold 71,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $986,985.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,259,565 shares in the company, valued at $17,306,423.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,714,327 shares of company stock worth $34,205,001 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,150,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,050,000 after buying an additional 606,983 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,919,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,205,000 after buying an additional 396,692 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,810,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,505,000 after buying an additional 208,932 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Snap by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,455,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after buying an additional 44,768 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 1,687.3% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,429,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

